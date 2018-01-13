Why do you pray?-Megha Sood/Go Dog Go Cafe

Megha Sood/Go Dog Go Cafe
“In prayer, it is better to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”
― John Bunyan
Was is the emptiness in your heart
that made you pray tonight
Was is it the loneliness
which made you look up
in his eyes
Were you looking for ways
to absolve your sins
Was it the dizziness from all the
trials and tribulations in your chaotic life
which swerved your way towards him
Was it the weakness in your heart
which made you kneel
Was it the walled emotions
you wanted to break in
Was it the feeling of falling
in your abyss of hatred and anger
Was is the bitterness in your heart
which wanted to be spilled out
Was it the world of yours
which was tumbling down
all your dreams and hopes
falling brick by brick
Was it the sharp stabbing pain
in your soul, you wanted to stop
Was…
