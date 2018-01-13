Why do you pray?-Megha Sood/Go Dog Go Cafe

Posted in Go Dog Go CafeTagged ,

Megha Sood/Go Dog Go Cafe

Go Dog Go Café

“In prayer, it is better to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”
― John Bunyan

chris-ensey-87456

Was is the emptiness in your heart

that made you pray tonight

Was is it the loneliness

which made you look up

in his eyes

Were you looking for ways

to absolve your sins

Was it the dizziness from all the

trials and tribulations in your chaotic life

which swerved your way towards him

Was it the weakness in your heart

which made you kneel

Was it the walled emotions

you wanted to break in

Was it the feeling of falling

in your abyss of hatred and anger

Was is the bitterness in your heart

which wanted to be spilled out

Was it the world of yours

which was tumbling down

all your dreams and hopes

falling brick  by brick

Was it the sharp stabbing pain

in your soul, you wanted to stop

Was…

View original post 47 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s