Why do you pray?-Megha Sood/Go Dog Go Cafe

Go Dog Go Café

“In prayer, it is better to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”

― John Bunyan

Was is the emptiness in your heart

that made you pray tonight

Was is it the loneliness

which made you look up

in his eyes

Were you looking for ways

to absolve your sins

Was it the dizziness from all the

trials and tribulations in your chaotic life

which swerved your way towards him

Was it the weakness in your heart

which made you kneel

Was it the walled emotions

you wanted to break in

Was it the feeling of falling

in your abyss of hatred and anger

Was is the bitterness in your heart

which wanted to be spilled out

Was it the world of yours

which was tumbling down

all your dreams and hopes

falling brick by brick

Was it the sharp stabbing pain

in your soul, you wanted to stop

Was…