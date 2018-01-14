At the Movies

I took my first Creative Writing class in Spring of 2017. One of our topics was concise expression. One fun in-class assignments was to rewrite a famous book or movie in two sentences. They were not supposed to be summaries but I was really challenged by this assignment.

The Graduate:

Life after college sucks. I advise against having sex with your girlfriend’s mother

Star Wars:

He wanted off his dreary planet desperately. He answers when opportunity knocks and discovers himself the hero.

Romeo and Juliet:

A love so sweet, so passionate, so star-crossed. Who thought it would end so badly?

Pride and Prejudice:

Her pride was hurt by his assessment of her looks and suitability; she was prejudiced against him. Fortunately, they got over themselves.