The Daily Song: Sideline/Niia and Jazmine Sullivan

Atmospheric, jazzy soul piece that plays like film noir. Fabulous harmonies and strings.

[Intro]

Da da da da da

Da da da da

Da da da da

Da da da

[Verse 1]

Yeah, I know, she’s still the background on your phone, and

I know, I know, it takes time to get someone out your mind

You don’t give me any signs

And I told you all the passwords to mine

And I’ll admit I haven’t been completely faithful

It was way back, in April, and we didn’t have a label

Yeah I tried to play it cool, cause we were never really stable

It’s never ever able to figure out

[Chorus]

Keep waiting for the right time

While you keep me on the side line

I’m sick of all this trying, trying, trying

While I watch you drift further away-ay

[Verse 2]

It’s like I have you but I don’t really have you

To flatter, to sender

What’s the point if you don’t know who?

When you play someone a finished song

It’s the caught up, and the demo

I love all of my new new songs

But I could still use more tempo

Now I hate when you’re with me

Ooh you got one head in

The other head is far away, still decidin’

Oh, and I keep tryin’, tryin’, ooh

[Chorus]

Keep waiting for the right, time

While you keep me, on the side line

I’m sick for this tryin’, tryin’, tryin’

While I watch drift further away

[Bridge]

All I give, all I give, all I give, you

All I give, all I give, all I give, to you

Why do you need her and me?

Pick a side, yeah

[Chorus]

Keep waiting for the right time

Still on the side line

I’m so far away

Keep waiting for the right time

While you keep me on the side line

I’m sick of all this tryin’, tryin’, tryin’

While I watch you drift further away

Yeah, yeah

Keep tryin’, tryin’

You’re lyin’, lyin’, lyin’