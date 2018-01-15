The Daily Song: Sideline/Niia and Jazmine Sullivan

Atmospheric, jazzy soul piece that plays like film noir. Fabulous harmonies and strings.
[Intro]
Da da da da da
Da da da da
Da da da da
Da da da
[Verse 1]
Yeah, I know, she’s still the background on your phone, and
I know, I know, it takes time to get someone out your mind
You don’t give me any signs
And I told you all the passwords to mine
And I’ll admit I haven’t been completely faithful
It was way back, in April, and we didn’t have a label
Yeah I tried to play it cool, cause we were never really stable
It’s never ever able to figure out
[Chorus]
Keep waiting for the right time
While you keep me on the side line
I’m sick of all this trying, trying, trying
While I watch you drift further away-ay
[Verse 2]
It’s like I have you but I don’t really have you
To flatter, to sender
What’s the point if you don’t know who?
When you play someone a finished song
It’s the caught up, and the demo
I love all of my new new songs
But I could still use more tempo
Now I hate when you’re with me
Ooh you got one head in
The other head is far away, still decidin’
Oh, and I keep tryin’, tryin’, ooh
[Chorus]
Keep waiting for the right, time
While you keep me, on the side line
I’m sick for this tryin’, tryin’, tryin’
While I watch drift further away
[Bridge]
All I give, all I give, all I give, you
All I give, all I give, all I give, to you
Why do you need her and me?
Pick a side, yeah
[Chorus]
Keep waiting for the right time
Still on the side line
I’m so far away
Keep waiting for the right time
While you keep me on the side line
I’m sick of all this tryin’, tryin’, tryin’
While I watch you drift further away
Yeah, yeah
Keep tryin’, tryin’
You’re lyin’, lyin’, lyin’