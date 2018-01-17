Mary’s Fire- Daffni Ginger

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged ,

Daffni Ginger gives me butterflies

Daffniblog

A butterfly with wings of fire landed on my finger while my eyes were closed and slowly fanned its wings. I watch as it rubs it’s tiny face and wonder if it ever gets that good stretch. Like the kind you get when your body convulses and it’s almost as good as an orgasm. I wonder could I be with anyone else this long, this way? I tack photos on the wall of all my past lovers and throw away the ones that had no meaning. You know, the experiments and the times I was someone else’s experiment and nothing else. They weren’t a waste, just not worth looking at. Staring at the leftovers, I recall all the times they stroked my hair or pulled me close when I was full of snots and tears. Not many were left on the wall, but that doesn’t matter. He lays there watching…

View original post 85 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s