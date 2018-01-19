Mother’s Blood – Introducing Mitch Green

Meet Mitch Green, the newest writer at Sudden Denouement.

Forever sorry, cut at the
bleach ghost in strokes.
Prove her out to be the
head over heels, smoke
em if you got em type.

Worming mists of steel,
sacrificial, superficial.

They warned you about
this one. They warned you,
stubborn listener.

They’ll fish you
out in pieces.

Tell me it to be fiction,
cause on the third floor
a girl fits a cage, made
of roses, thorns, and her
mother’s blood.

Mitch Green founded Rad Press Publishing in September of 2016. He is an avid artist in visual design and literature. Published in various literary journals and magazines: The Literary Yard. The Penmen Review. Vimfire Magazine – Mitch aims to seize the narrow line between all artistic mediums.

A few of his known poetic titles are: “Flesh Phoenix” “Monsters” “The Wolves Howled”.

Offering his hand in graphic direction – his book design portfolio can be found here.

Follow Mitch

