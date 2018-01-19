The Daily Song: Girls Like Girls/Hayley Kiyoko

Lest you fear that I have been a little too heteronormative lately, today’s Daily Song is the delightful Girls Like Girls by Hayley Kiyoko. Reminds me of my teens. Did I ever mention that I once dumped a boyfriend to date his sister?! Ah to be sixteen again. . .
“Girls Like Girls”
Boys
Stealin’ kisses from your misses
Does it make you freak out?
Got you fussing, got you worried
Scared to let your guard down
Boys, boys…
Tell the neighbors I’m not sorry
If I’m breaking walls down
Building your girls second story
Ripping all your floors out
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Isn’t this why we came?
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Boys
Always gonna steal your thunder
Watch me like a dark cloud
On the move, collecting numbers
Imma take your girl out…
We will be everything that we’d ever need (oh oh)
Don’t tell me, tell me what I feel
I’m real and I don’t feel like boys
I’m real and I don’t feel like boys
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Isn’t this why we came?
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
I’ve been crossing all the lines, all the lines
Kissed your girls and made you cry, boys
Saw your face, heard your name
Gotta get with you
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Isn’t this why we came?
Tell me if you feel it too!
Tell me, girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new
Girls like girls like boys do
Nothing new