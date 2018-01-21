Asking for a Friend

Posted in Poetry

I heard Annabel Jones’ Asking for a Friend and a couple of the lyrics really got under my skin.  They inspired the piece below.

I watch helpless

sadness swallowing you whole

too weary to fight

you are going down without a sound

slipping into deep stillness

where my arms do not reach

 

Calling your name over and over

into the darkness

seeking a rope or branch

to lower down to you

that I am not certain

you will try to grasp

 

Passers-by pause, curious

at my frantic attempts to reach you

How do you stay clear?

How can you find peace?

I inquire of the disinterested strangers

I am asking for a friend

 

 

