Spoken Word: Halsey The NYC Women's March 2018 January 21, 2018 Trigger Warning: This may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault and miscarriage.
One thought on “Spoken Word: Halsey The NYC Women’s March 2018”
edited I am proud of the women speaking out. I am proud of being a man who supports womens rights. I have so many female friends who I care for them deeply. And they deserve to be treated better.
