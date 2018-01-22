The Daily Song: Dermot Kennedy/After Rain

Passionate acoustic version

You call arrows to fall short

Because the snow is at our feet

And when embraces subside and the lilies have died

It comes down to her tears on a sheet

But it’s alright because

You cause lanterns to light

And force demons to disperse

And if Lucifer may fear the swift drying of tears

Then for evil you could not be worse

But I see you now yeah I see you

And release me now kind of like dreams do

And I see you now, it’s hard to see you

Just don’t forget to sing, remember everything

You’re the only little girl I know who’d bring a kite in the snow

Said you’re just gonna hold it up, said nah I’m gonna let it go

When your heart hurts days like today are the antidote

If you think just maybe it’s her then promise me young man you’re gonna let her know

You won’t go lonely, yeah

You won’t go lonely, yeah

You won’t go lonely, yeah

You won’t go lonely, yeah

It’ll all be better in the morning

‘Cause while you sleep I’ll build a wall

Pick a weapon up or something

We’re about to have ourselves a brawl

In dead of night one window opened

He heard her singing down the hall

Singing about him ‘least he was hoping

She left her listener enthralled