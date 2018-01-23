Eye of the Storm (Revisited)

He soon realized
That loving her was
Like loving a hurricane
Or a tornado
She was a force of nature
Changeable
Unpredictable
Given to abruptly
Changing trajectory
She could be fierce
Full of fury
That dissipated quickly
Or sometimes obliterated
All obstacles in her path
Sometimes
Her jasmine-scented
Summer breeze
Blew gently
Ruffling his hair
Catching his attention
Soothing him
Drawing him in
Other times
He would get caught
In the maelstrom
Of her intensity
Thrilling
Terrifying
At times
He would
Land in the calm
At the eye of
Her storm
The quiet center
Where her heart lived
Where she was
Still
Peaceful
Fluid embrace
Precious moments
Before her storm
Raged on