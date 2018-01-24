Timothy Tarkelly speaks truth on Whisper and the Roar
You think we are gathered for what?
To show our hearts like designer
labels, to be a fighter,
but only speak progressively?
To make noise, to wear our throats
to shreds and our toes to shreds
singing and marching while we sweat
under arms made rubber
but heavy like stone
by cardboard pictures of what?
Slogans you think we made up
to satisfy status, quip,
and trade in style for principle?
You think our shoulders like doom
so much that we wear it
for war-story nights
and profile photos?
I promise,
there are so many other ways
to spend a Saturday.
Timothy Tarkelly has an MA in Theatre (Drama Therapy) from Kansas State University. His poems have been featured by Lycan Valley Press, Fourth & Sycamore, Poets & War, and Aphelion. He is a member of the National Writers Union (UAW local 1981) and is on the National Committee of…
One thought on “1/21/17- Timothy Tarkelly”
Eloquent and essential.
LikeLike