1/21/17- Timothy Tarkelly

Posted in Whisper and the RoarTagged ,

Timothy Tarkelly speaks truth on Whisper and the Roar

Whisper and the Roar

1-21-17(1) Timothy T

You think we are gathered for what?

To show our hearts like designer

labels, to be a fighter,

but only speak progressively?

To make noise, to wear our throats

to shreds and our toes to shreds

singing and marching while we sweat

under arms made rubber

but heavy like stone

by cardboard pictures of what?

Slogans you think we made up

to satisfy status, quip,

and trade in style for principle?

You think our shoulders like doom

so much that we wear it

for war-story nights

and profile photos?

I promise,

there are so many other ways

to spend a Saturday.

1-21-17 Timothy t

Timothy Tarkelly has an MA in Theatre (Drama Therapy) from Kansas State University. His poems have been featured by Lycan Valley Press, Fourth & Sycamore, Poets & War, and Aphelion. He is a member of the National Writers Union (UAW local 1981) and is on the National Committee of…

View original post 22 more words

One thought on “1/21/17- Timothy Tarkelly

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s