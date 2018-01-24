A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Sudden Denouement is happy to spread the word that Jimmi Campkin’s new book of poetry and photography, Sanctuary, is now available for purchase here .
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Sudden Denouement is happy to spread the word that Jimmi Campkin’s new book of poetry and photography, Sanctuary, is now available for purchase here .
2 thoughts on “Book Release: Sanctuary- Jimmi Campkin”
Thank you very much for this ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure!
LikeLike