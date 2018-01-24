Fragility- Introducing Liz McLeod

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Fragile egos,

Crushed like eggshells

Dropped on the floor,

Spilling their insides.

A simple challenge,

A contrary word

Meant for discussion,

Or clarification.

Instead it is viewed

As a knock to the expert,

A refusal to submit

On terms they require.

This is not equality.

This isn’t understanding.

This is a simple wish

To bend another to your will.

Willow-strong, pliant

I will bend to a point.

But then I bounce back

To continue my growth.

Why is every question

Such a threat to so many?

Why is there only

The expectation of bowing?

Are we always so fragile,

We can’t accept and relish

Being pushed and nudged,

With another’s experiences?

I can sit on the floor

At another’s feet, if and only if,

My past is acknowledged,

As it can only reflect on my future.

I am human, humans learn.

My learning has been fraught

With challenges, frustrations, loss.