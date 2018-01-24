Fragility- Introducing Liz McLeod

Welcome new Collective member and Managing Editor Liz McLeod to Sudden Denouement.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Fragile egos,
Crushed like eggshells
Dropped on the floor,
Spilling their insides.
A simple challenge,
A contrary word
Meant for discussion,
Or clarification.
Instead it is viewed
As a knock to the expert,
A refusal to submit
On terms they require.
This is not equality.
This isn’t understanding.
This is a simple wish
To bend another to your will.
Willow-strong, pliant
I will bend to a point.
But then I bounce back
To continue my growth.
Why is every question
Such a threat to so many?
Why is there only
The expectation of bowing?
Are we always so fragile,
We can’t accept and relish
Being pushed and nudged,
With another’s experiences?
I can sit on the floor
At another’s feet, if and only if,
My past is acknowledged,
As it can only reflect on my future.
I am human, humans learn.
My learning has been fraught
With challenges, frustrations, loss.
View original post 193 more words