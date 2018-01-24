HOLLYWOOD HIGH – Collaboration – A.G. Diedericks & Samantha Lucero

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Heathers and jocks, flock together

You and I tethered to Glocks & black

leather

Clocks broken, shot

into a myopic future

We meditate on bloodlust

of a murdered adolescent reverie,

besotted with living forever

The colour of Mondays changed

when I tasted the insidious guile on

your lips; glossed in Carrie-red

you needn’t incentivize this perilous

heart of mine

for you I would cut off my misanthropic

parchment

and illuminate the dark matter

’cause all that I bleed

is you

coiling in a house where hymns burn

hair

damp or dirt, or fire walk with me.

daddy is a watershed in dallas, mommy

is a wire hanger bent out of shape.

the world is an open wound,

and i am the trace.

you are the knife and the wail.

the wide awake.

the boulevards red myths, sight and

sense,

names in squirming lights, and seeds

on the flashing ground.

west…