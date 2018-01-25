Secret Heart

How many times 

Had she revealed

Her secret heart of hearts?

She didn’t know exactly

But suspected

That sightings 

Were rarer than those

Of a phoenix in flight

 

She talked 

Around it agilely

Hoping to confound

Lovers into thinking

They had seen

Everything

There was to see

Of her heart

Of her depth

 

It was only in the deepest silence

When the moon was full

And the angle just right

When gentle eyes

Were able to capture hers

Like a butterfly

That a small window

Might open

And reveal all

There was to see

 

A clockwork

Delicate

Intricate

Full of stars

Full of shadow

Mesmerizing

And breathtakingly 

elusive . . .

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

