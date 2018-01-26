Guest Submissions Sought for the Go Do Go Café February Theme: Ursula K. Le Guin

Celebrating the life of Ursula K. Le Guin on the Go Dog Go Cafe

Steve Fuller has been encouraging the Baristas to develop monthly themes for the Go Dog Go Cafe’s Baristas and guest writers to use as a springboard for their creativity, much like the Chef’s use a unifying ingredient on Iron Chef or Chopped.

We will be launching this “ingredient for the month” concept in February in way that let’s us honor the great writer Ursula K. Le Guin, who we lost earlier this week after an amazing life of writing and inspiring adults and children around the world with her powerful storytelling, poetry, and essays.  We challenge all of you to write a poem, essay, reflective piece, story, flash fiction that honors her, is inspired by a favorite LeGuin story, or dives into the mind of a character in one of her books.  You pick, she is your main ingredient.

If you decide to take us up on our monthly challenge, please submit…

