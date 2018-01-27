Wish for Wings

you stand with your back to me

vulnerable

silent

I, transfixed

by how your wings attach

to blades of shoulders

already burdened by the weight

of humanity’s sorrow

of the demands

of gods with no mercy

how can mere bone

bear this additional weight

of a thousand ivory feathers

brushed with gold

without folding

to the ground?

the strip of bare skin

that separates

your magnificent wings

calls to me

my hand reaches out

palm extended

to trace

the path of smooth muscle

memorizes your contours

the intake of your breath

the rapid beats of our hearts

the only sound

as I press my cheek

to that vulnerable spot

you are stiff for a moment

before relaxing fully

against me

guiding my arms firmly

around your waist

holding them tight

accepting the comfort

of my warm

human touch

