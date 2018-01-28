SEPTA (10 object challenge)

My Morning Commute
Restless commuters
Coffee to-go cups
Noses buried in Smartphones
Kindles/Nooks/Books
Monthly Trailpasses/Smartpasses
Inadequate shelter on concrete platform
Signal Light for tain
The one commuter paying fare in coin, holding up the line, inevitablably on a rainy or frosty morning
Standing-room-only view from under an armpit
The fight through the crowd as I near my stop, anxiety heightened
My Evening Commute
Tired, subdued commuters
Loud, lively children with energy I envy
Sticky floor and discarded Metros
Contraband pizza being eaten
The guy with the bicycle nudging everyone over
Sharp curves taken at too fast a speed
Platform signs hard to read in winter dark
The commuter who desperately needs a shower and antiperspirant
My favorite conductor making humorous overhead announcements and chatting with passengers
Long walk up the steep hill to my snug house
