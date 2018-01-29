Vagabond – Mitch Green

The way Mitch uses language blows my mind.
With an omen in an
open dress, I am stranded
south of home with her
grey weight now purple;
flushed elusive.
You can see it,
in the whites of her eyes.
The propaganda bowl,
colorless and vain;
a vagabond carved out
of frame.
Cursing curses
with reading wrists,
she is now the
maker of noise.
Aloud and allowed.
{Mitch Green founded Rad Press Publishing in September of 2016. He is an avid artist in visual design and literature. Published in various literary journals and magazines: The Literary Yard. The Penmen Review. Vimfire Magazine – Mitch aims to seize the narrow line between all artistic mediums.
A few of his known poetic titles are: “Flesh Phoenix” “Monsters” “The Wolves Howled”.
Offering his hand in graphic direction – his book design portfolio can be found here.
Follow Mitch and Rad Press Publishing on Instagram.}