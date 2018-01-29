Vagabond – Mitch Green

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

With an omen in an

open dress, I am stranded

south of home with her

grey weight now purple;

flushed elusive.

You can see it,

in the whites of her eyes.

The propaganda bowl,

colorless and vain;

a vagabond carved out

of frame.

Cursing curses

with reading wrists,

she is now the

maker of noise.

Aloud and allowed.

{Mitch Green founded Rad Press Publishing in September of 2016. He is an avid artist in visual design and literature. Published in various literary journals and magazines: The Literary Yard. The Penmen Review. Vimfire Magazine – Mitch aims to seize the narrow line between all artistic mediums.

A few of his known poetic titles are: “Flesh Phoenix” “Monsters” “The Wolves Howled”.

Offering his hand in graphic direction – his book design portfolio can be found here.

Follow Mitch and Rad Press Publishing on Instagram.}