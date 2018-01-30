Our Undertow-S Francis/SailorPoet & Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

Written in collaboration with Stephen Fuller at The Rilke Project
In the sleepless nights since you left
I have become a ghost
Haunting lonely shores.
My restless legs cover miles
Before giving out.
I am raw, ragged
Who will walk with me through
The darkside of this morning
Where our kaleidoscoped story
Hovers above the water’s surface
Piercing me before they blur in the brine?
I clutch one eidolon
You drowsy and tousled in my tee shirt
Borrowed fabric softly falling
Shaping the constancy of arousal
The obvious distaff dangers unhidden
The rhythmic glitter of dawn on the surf
Belies dangers of the relentless undertow
pulls away and pulls away and pulls away
Underfoot.
Swallowed milligrams of sunlight
Penetrate bare boned trees, symbolic.
The onus of my salvation.
An image given
By a phantom.
I drop to my knees and see red
Stains on the mica staged to process the sun.
A drop of blood escapes my mouth
lands on the salt of the water.
I taste the essence of my pain.
I close my eyes to escape
This new life of me without you.
In sleep the surf tosses me
my dreams churn in the sand.
I reach into the mud to
pull out our story
before the ocean steals it back.