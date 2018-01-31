The Fairest of them All-Varnika Jain

New Whisper and the Roar Collective Member Varnika Jain!
You say thunder thighs
Like they’re bad
Look at stretch marks
Like they’re scars
You throw around skinny
Like it’s a colour
And wince at plump
Like it’s a curse
For years, I was driven
By what I saw in the mirror
It’s high time
Don’t you think
For the mirror to mould into me?
Because, in the end
Even the fairest of them all
Was a mere fairytale
While
I’m a woman
Strong and lush
There’s more to me
Than a pound of flesh.
Hello, all of you amazing people! If you’ve stuck around this blog for some time, you’d recall I did a series on mental health awareness last May, post which I’d emphasized on the importance of wellness and health, both in mind and body (Those who are new to the blog and interested in reading the posts, please click here). I’d also shown how they…
