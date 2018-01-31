The Fairest of them All-Varnika Jain

Moonlighting Scrivener

You say thunder thighs

Like they’re bad

Look at stretch marks

Like they’re scars

You throw around skinny

Like it’s a colour

And wince at plump

Like it’s a curse

For years, I was driven

By what I saw in the mirror

It’s high time

Don’t you think

For the mirror to mould into me?

Because, in the end

Even the fairest of them all

Was a mere fairytale

While

I’m a woman

Strong and lush

There’s more to me

Than a pound of flesh.

