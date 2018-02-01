Daily Battle

Edges of my soul
Feel raw
Ragged
Torn roughly
Thoughtlessly
Like junk mail on recycling day
There are moments
Longing
Wanting
Undefined hunger
Are piercing arrows
Penetrating my heart
Expanding on contact
Removal threatening hemorrhage
Loneliness
Isolation
Disconnection
Heavy, thick
Like amber honey
Coating surfaces
Seeping into crevices
Sticky
Trapping me in my own chaotic head
No comfort here
Awkward
Inexperienced
At seeking sanctuary
Stubborn, prickly pride
More sharp edges than a porcupine
Used to going it alone
Convinced this burden is mine to bear alone
The weight of this depression
Bends my back
Buckles my knees
I fight to keep standing
Harden the steel in my spine
Call on the fire in my belly
Marshall my troops
But I am so very tired
Weary to my core
I must take respite for a moment
Before picking myself up
To continue this war
