Living with Invisible Illness: There’s a little daffodil- Georgia Park

There’s a little daffodil

well, there are so many things, really

there’s doctors and dentists

and baby teeth still connected

where they shouldn’t be,

dying post-maturely.

There’s a patient who’s an anomaly

and she’s annoying-

she cries and cries but refuses medication-

she doesn’t want to let her guard down.

There’s lots of cities with different

things and people in them,

I can’t imagine why I chose this one

but I was mistaken and now I’m stuck here-

But there is a rocky layer

on the shore of the ocean,

it’s good for balancing on

during difficult conversations

or trying to redirect neural pathways

through positive thinking

via your therapist’s instructions

or whatever, it’s good for walking.

And there’s a little daffodil

I can’t see it, but I know it’s there

it’s strong, upheld and vibrantly yellow

and someday,

I’ll pluck it from somewhere.