vogue- Lois E. Linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

pages, pages, pages

dripping in incongruity;

train tracks, and European travel nudging

the green hills of England.

renovations, renovations

– ‘i am so, so pleased.’

my splendid white house sings virtue.

you must be one way, just this way

madam, see

these women

with Betty bangs and bobs,

who write about the Mona Lisa

and dream of being her,

there is a lotion for that loathing,

it pays for the print.