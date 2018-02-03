mundane musing the fourteenth-hupsutupsu/(re)imagining the mundane

Meet hupsutupsu at (re)imagining the mundane
miner
language is a mountain
and i, with my pen for a pickaxe
am a miner
hew away at the excess
i sort my jewels
some as rough as slang
others near perfect diamonds
of highfalutin speech
the ones i choose to polish
i regret they are much used
and perhaps become more
beautiful with age
i look longingly at the piles
around me
the words languish there
they glint dully in the darkness
i forget what they mean
i strive to hoard them
but like crumbs of panners’ gold
they slip away on the current.
(written 15 november 2017)