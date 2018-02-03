mundane musing the fourteenth-hupsutupsu/(re)imagining the mundane

(re)imagining the mundane

miner

language is a mountain

and i, with my pen for a pickaxe

am a miner

hew away at the excess

i sort my jewels

some as rough as slang

others near perfect diamonds

of highfalutin speech

the ones i choose to polish

i regret they are much used

and perhaps become more

beautiful with age

i look longingly at the piles

around me

the words languish there

they glint dully in the darkness

i forget what they mean

i strive to hoard them

but like crumbs of panners’ gold

they slip away on the current.

(written 15 november 2017)