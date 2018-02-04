Cat’s Tail

word on the street

is cat’s got my tongue

but I assure you

that caustic kitty long exhausted

all nine lives with me

it is me biting down hard

with small sharp teeth

feeling the blood well up

behind clenched lips

as I slowly chew up

errant syllables

I long to spit like nails

into the frozen ground

forgive me an angry twitch

or two

of my bottle-brush tail

I am trying so hard

to saunter the high road

with my whiskers pointing north

fighting the instinct

tooth and claw

to swivel my head around

arch my back

and hiss

