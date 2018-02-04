Cat’s Tail

word on the street
is cat’s got my tongue
but I assure you
that caustic kitty long exhausted
all nine lives with me
it is me biting down hard
with small sharp teeth
feeling the blood well up
behind clenched lips
as I slowly chew up
errant syllables
I long to spit like nails
into the frozen ground
forgive me an angry twitch
or two
of my bottle-brush tail
I am trying so hard
to saunter the high road
with my whiskers pointing north
fighting the instinct
tooth and claw
to swivel my head around
arch my back
and hiss
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
