A Global Divergent Literary Collective

minotaur (lois e. linkens)

should i burn for you?

sacrifice myself for you?

leave behind my friends for you,

become something i’m not for you?

eat away my heart for you,

wrap my soul in cloth for you,

be a real woman too,

a real woman, through and through.

should i be a bitch for you?

make up pretty lies for you?

convince my mum i’m fine for you,

just because you want me to,

stay behind the line for you?

at your feet i pay my due.

on grazed knees await my cue,

desires and whims i must subdue,

i owe my everything to you.

in death, in life, i’m chained to you,

polished, prepped and preened for you,

i am the other half of you.

we make a pretty pair, we two,

a minotaur we are, us two,

man and bull, stuck up with glue.

i…