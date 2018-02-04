The forest fell from the sky – Jonathan O’Farrell

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

(Melo – phoenix days)

My foot strides again, over even regular municipal cobbles.

Oh that we had time for civic pride, dear Melo.

Catching up my mind’s eye,

breath-taking,

aghast, imagination fails

and;

The non accommodating cafe chairs now suffice;

for although reclining cats

by the ‘Castelo’ passage

still pose,

the grid and a currency of electrons became useless that night

of the furnace wind.

Not that they needed mobile telecoms the felines, just Bombeiros.

The cats needed mobility, too close to the fire, fur!

It strikes me hard, the light, the dark

and many shades convergent.

Not so subliminal, charcoal.

You can have it back now, your town

‘any colour,

so long as it’s black’,

or, ashen grey at a pinch!

Torches, hairbrushes, a table, art, tool handles, wind up radios, pencils.

All, or most, Incendiary food,

need I say more?

Another cuddle with a scruffy friend some consolation,