The forest fell from the sky – Jonathan O’Farrell

Jonathan O’Farrell on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
(Melo – phoenix days)
My foot strides again, over even regular municipal cobbles.
Oh that we had time for civic pride, dear Melo.
Catching up my mind’s eye,
breath-taking,
aghast, imagination fails
and;
The non accommodating cafe chairs now suffice;
for although reclining cats
by the ‘Castelo’ passage
still pose,
the grid and a currency of electrons became useless that night
of the furnace wind.
Not that they needed mobile telecoms the felines, just Bombeiros.
The cats needed mobility, too close to the fire, fur!
It strikes me hard, the light, the dark
and many shades convergent.
Not so subliminal, charcoal.
You can have it back now, your town
‘any colour,
so long as it’s black’,
or, ashen grey at a pinch!
Torches, hairbrushes, a table, art, tool handles, wind up radios, pencils.
All, or most, Incendiary food,
need I say more?
Another cuddle with a scruffy friend some consolation,
