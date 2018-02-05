Lilacs on Leaving – Nicole Lyons

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I look for you,

still. Reaching

through sound waves,

blaring, to pluck you

from nothing

back into existence.

I wait for you,

still. Walking

blurry lines of almost

there and crossing too

far gone.

I smell you,

still. Scraping

lilacs down metal

along shortcuts

to easy.

Prying life

out of the jaws

of a crash,

you used

to call home.

