Lilacs on Leaving – Nicole Lyons

Nicole Lyons and her stunning writing made me see poetry in a new way and helped me find my voice as a poet. Be sure to visit the classic posts being highlighted on Sudden Denouement this week.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
I look for you,
still. Reaching
through sound waves,
blaring, to pluck you
from nothing
back into existence.
I wait for you,
still. Walking
blurry lines of almost
there and crossing too
far gone.
I smell you,
still. Scraping
lilacs down metal
along shortcuts
to easy.
Prying life
out of the jaws
of a crash,
you used
to call home.
We hope you enjoyed this classic piece of writing from the Sudden Denouement archive.
Nicole Lyons is a writer/editor for Sudden Denouement and the creator of The Lithium Chronicles.
She is the author of Hush and I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl