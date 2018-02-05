Lilacs on Leaving – Nicole Lyons

braveandrecklessblog

Nicole Lyons and her stunning writing made me see poetry in a new way and helped me find my voice as a poet. Be sure to visit the classic posts being highlighted on Sudden Denouement this week.

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I look for you,

still. Reaching

through sound waves,

blaring, to pluck you

from nothing

back into existence.

I wait for you,

still. Walking

blurry lines of almost

there and crossing too

far gone.

I smell you,

still. Scraping

lilacs down metal

along shortcuts
to easy.

Prying life

out of the jaws

of a crash,

you used

to call home.

We hope you enjoyed this classic piece of writing from the Sudden Denouement archive.

Nicole Lyons is a writer/editor for Sudden Denouement and the creator of The Lithium Chronicles. 

She is the author of Hush and I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl

View original post

Published by braveandrecklessblog

I refuse to be invisible. I honor my voice. I write because I have to.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s