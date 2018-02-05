Living with Invisible Illness: Outside Is Not For Outsiders- Kimmy Alan

Inspired by my battle with Agoraphobia
Outside is no place for an outsider
Best stay inside where they leave you alone
Outside love and friendliness is not condoned
Especially for those who are not of this zone
Out there they just stare at one who is not their own
Beware of the outside when you’re an outsider
What might happen to you out-there is unknown
Inside is far safer than outside for an outsider
Outsider, you’ll never hear, “Hi, Hello, or Shalom”
‘Lonely,’ is the name of this city they call their home
So, outsider, best heed my sincere reminder
Don’t go outside when you an outsider
Stay inside, be content with being on your own
Kimmy Alan is a wannabe poet from the land of Lake Woebegone. A retired steel worker who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Kimmy Alan pursed his love of poetry as a distraction while undergoing chemo and radiation. For him, poetry has proven to be a powerful catharsis as he is currently in remission. When he isn’t writing he spends time with his four wonderful nieces, whom he says “are driving him to pieces.”