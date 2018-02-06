Katherine’s Rhythm – Introducing Lois E. Linkens

Whisper and the Roar

I want what you can give me,

Her letters said.

The life of it all, the love

Of white arms, cold in marble and

My colours on canvas

Hanging on the parlour wall.

Her face and her flowers

In words,

I want to give her the yellow sunshine.

I want to paint

Under human bodies and music,

While the lights of London still

Outshine the dusk of Wellington – aye, the ships

And the control,

Did my father speak of this?

He spoke to you, I see. I hear his voice in yours.

I can only play the servant,

With very bad grace – but for art’s sake.



.

.

.

.