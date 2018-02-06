The Beauty Trap-Valerie Hathaway

I watched the false prophets on TV.
They churn words of popular thoughts,
Creating a feeding frenzy amongst themselves.
Yet behind the flawless makeup and
Tightening undergarments,
There is an unspoken lie.
Thousands of women
Lose their lives to be thin and look pretty.
No amount of foundation,
No amount of “healthy food,”
Can hide an investment into insanity,
Leaving emaciated bodies and souls in their wake.
No perfectly coiffed hair,
No majestically tailored clothing,
Can cover an ugly, shark heart
And the grabbing hands for more money
From souls desperate for completion.
We are going into our own ruin
For this so-called “beauty” trap.
We are crying to be seen,
Yet freedom rests in our own skin.
Liberty is our natural hair,
Our dimples and bellies,
Our vessels or nurturing blood.
There is no concealer
When we are cherished for our veins,
For our generous, caring hands,
For our…
