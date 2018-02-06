the things that find sound in the quiet.- Ra’ahe Khayat

Ra’ahe Khayat on Whisper and the Roar
we are used to finding closure
in the way the years
come closer to us,
on those drugged out nights
when all i can ever truly miss
is the taste of misery
on your fingertips.
i remember,
i used to pray for the single sound of silence
shattering in my voice box;
but it was far too quiet.
too quiet to hear your chest stutter
under my palms,
and too quiet to let go of the sound
of your footsteps that always
walked away.
sometimes,
the lack of a voice really does cage you
inside a room where nothing
ever fades away.
not even the loud incessant bangings of sorrow
on the fragile walls.
“I’m an autumn leaf, fluttering with loneliness on a naked branch.. where I observe the world, like a specter. It’s all fleeting moments, entwined with cold mornings fading into frosted evenings. Never still, yet never moving.”
