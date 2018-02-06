the things that find sound in the quiet.- Ra’ahe Khayat

Whisper and the Roar

we are used to finding closure

in the way the years

come closer to us,

on those drugged out nights

when all i can ever truly miss

is the taste of misery

on your fingertips.

i remember,

i used to pray for the single sound of silence

shattering in my voice box;

but it was far too quiet.

too quiet to hear your chest stutter

under my palms,

and too quiet to let go of the sound

of your footsteps that always

walked away.

sometimes,

the lack of a voice really does cage you

inside a room where nothing

ever fades away.

not even the loud incessant bangings of sorrow

on the fragile walls.

“I’m an autumn leaf, fluttering with loneliness on a naked branch.. where I observe the world, like a specter. It’s all fleeting moments, entwined with cold mornings fading into frosted evenings. Never still, yet never moving.”