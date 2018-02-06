Time is a River

fingers drift
into still river
of memory
so treacherous
so deep
long to touch
young woman
i used to be
warm themselves
in the fire i blazed with
i will concede these women
may be more alike than not
this heavy ache of longing
that compresses chest
leaves metallic taste in the back of throat
brings unwelcome saline sting to eyes
is so damn familiar
rings with timeless truth
perhaps it is only
the road ahead
that is so very altered
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
6 Comments
Aching and melancholic. 👏💙
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty accurate summary of my mood today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry kiddo, love you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love you too. We all have those days. They are less frequent than they used to be but never gone. . .
LikeLike
I know and they seem to be harder when we have to contend with our health. Be well dear friend 🙏❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
<3<3
LikeLike