Living with Invisible Illness: Lost Key

the transformation

was so slow

so gradual

that i was unaware

that bones had turned glass

joints brass clockwork

until they seized

from lack of lubrication

made me stumble gracelessly

onto cracked tiles

hands once strong

supple

now tremble

fail to grasp

fail to open

jars and tubs

of balms

of potions

that clutter dresser top

displacing brushes

jewelry with delicate clasps

making empty promises

to ease aches

pains

i now wind down

an underpowered automaton

dust a fine coating on pale skin

words once nimble on my tongue

swim in and out of view

bright as koi

frustratingly elusive

in brain rendered too sluggish

too viscous

to gather them

in silver butterfly nets

and set them free

 

