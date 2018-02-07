Living with Invisible Illness: Lost Key

the transformation
was so slow
so gradual
that i was unaware
that bones had turned glass
joints brass clockwork
until they seized
from lack of lubrication
made me stumble gracelessly
onto cracked tiles
hands once strong
supple
now tremble
fail to grasp
fail to open
jars and tubs
of balms
of potions
that clutter dresser top
displacing brushes
jewelry with delicate clasps
making empty promises
to ease aches
pains
i now wind down
an underpowered automaton
dust a fine coating on pale skin
words once nimble on my tongue
swim in and out of view
bright as koi
frustratingly elusive
in brain rendered too sluggish
too viscous
to gather them
in silver butterfly nets
and set them free
