The Other Rabbit Hole

There was no wonderland

at the bottom of the rabbit hole

 tumbled down

there was apocalyptic

blighted landscape

Outlines

of small dragons

limed into the stone

A horse named Irish War Bride

waiting at the gates

 coat as onyx black as its eyes

Perhaps she should have been more frightened

but she recognized each of the demons

they passed along the way

 understood that they were hers

to command

once her way was made to the palace

of weathered, crumbling stone

There was no Queen of Hearts here

to battle for the throne of iron and bones

It was hers to claim

undisputed

 

