Leaving Wonderland

I have been losing myself
in the busyness lately
Hiding behind noise
blurred movement
avoiding quiet
stillness
running like a frantic animal
trying to escape a predator
who might be me
Perhaps I am not Alice after all
I have become White Rabbit
pocket watch in hand
rushing
rushing
shouting that I am late
for a very important date
that I do not really want to attend
Reckoning with the looking glass
forced to take a good long look at myself
realize that I do not much like who I have become
too many compliments
little bit of power and influence
false mirrors I chose to look at myself in
making me believe I am more than I am
other than I am
I did not want to be this
but have lost perspective
on what is the middle ground between
perceiving myself as too much
and believing myself to be nothing
