Leaving Wonderland

I have been losing myself

in the busyness lately

Hiding behind noise

blurred movement

avoiding quiet

stillness

running like a frantic animal

trying to escape a predator

who might be me

Perhaps I am not Alice after all

I have become White Rabbit

pocket watch in hand

rushing

rushing

shouting that I am late

for a very important date

that I do not really want to attend

Reckoning with the looking glass

forced to take a good long look at myself

realize that I do not much like who I have become

too many compliments

little bit of power and influence

false mirrors I chose to look at myself in

making me believe I am more than I am

other than I am

I did not want to be this

but have lost perspective

on what is the middle ground between

perceiving myself as too much

and believing myself to be nothing

