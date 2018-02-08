Living with Invisible Illness: Walking on Eggshells- Annabelle Franklin

First, the threats.

Then a few slaps.

Then a major beating. And stamping and twisting and pummelling and jabbing and stabbing and burning – all where the damage won’t show.

‘Why do you do it?’ I ask.

‘It’s your own fault,’ he says. ‘If you stuck to my rules, I wouldn’t have to punish you.’

Or, ‘You should be grateful. Pain is good for you – it helps you to grow.’

‘Bollocks to that,’ I say. ‘You’re supposed to love and protect me, but you’ve turned into a monster.’

I want him out of my life, but it’s just not possible.

You can’t get an injunction against your own immune system.

Annabelle Franklin is the author of two children’s books, ‘Gateway to Magic’ and ‘The Slapstyx’. Her short story ‘Mercy Dog’ has been published in award-winning anthology ‘Unforgotten: The Great War 1914-1918′ (Accent Press). She is a member of Swansea and District Writers’ Circle, and her short story ‘Haunted by the Future’ appears in the Circle’s 2016 horror anthology ‘Dark Gathering’.

Annabelle is currently working on a supernatural series for children. Writing is her escape hatch.