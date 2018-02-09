Introducing Promote Yourself Mondays and Pay It Forward Thursdays

Go Dog Go Café

The Go Dog Go Café is excited to announce two new weekly features starting Monday, February 12th that are designed to allow all members of the GDG community to interact and support each other and to get introduced to some great writing that we might otherwise miss.

Promote Yourself Mondays

Every Monday starting at midnight EST, Go Dog Go readers, guest writers and baristas will be able to post one link to one specific post from their personal blog into the comment section of our Promote Yourself Monday Post. Be sure to pick your best recent post*, because we will be choosing a WeeklyBarista Favorite to be published in full on the Go Dog Go Cafe with a link back to the writer’s personal blog.

Pay It Forward Thursdays

This is your opportunity to give a shout-out to the best pieces you have been reading on WordPress. Every…