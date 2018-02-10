Basilike Pappa wows
I am a poet with a room
I want you here
where my hand lanscapes you
See with your skin
I am desire of a hunter
towards your lips I seek a treasure
I raw this romance in your breast
pulsating
urging
eat me, I’m hungry
I am a poet with a room
I want you here
to see me pull out the goods
these wounds horror me sensuous
Trembling
kissing
torching delirious
I’ll pour the muse all over you
drink me, I’m thirsty
I am a poet in this room
I play the best lying game
any word rhymes with Beaudelaire
***
© Basilike Pappa, 2018