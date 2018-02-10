Silent Hour

I am a poet with a room

I want you here

where my hand lanscapes you

See with your skin

I am desire of a hunter

towards your lips I seek a treasure

I raw this romance in your breast

pulsating

urging

eat me, I’m hungry

I am a poet with a room

I want you here

to see me pull out the goods

these wounds horror me sensuous

Trembling

kissing

torching delirious

I’ll pour the muse all over you

drink me, I’m thirsty

I am a poet in this room

I play the best lying game

any word rhymes with Beaudelaire

***

© Basilike Pappa, 2018