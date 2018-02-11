Mammarian Herstory – Aurora Phoenix

Blood Into Ink

remember those days of cocksure adolescence?

drawn on drawling

rowdy Maybelline insouciance

when we guzzled from the trough

of soured milk cooption.

we tugged clingy dress outrage

o’er demure plaid skirted unease

spouting misogynist invectives

in misbegotten self-defense

“suck my left tit!”

as if sacrificing the sanctity

of one safeguarded

the other from prying

eyes or sticky fingers.

how had the left

offended

to be lamb led

slaughter side?

as we harnessed

encephalitic fevers

hormone jittery fed

and strutted, teetering

in our stiletto’d nonchalance

incapable of appreciative

mirror self-study.

these mammaries

they have nourished

hungry babes

soothed broken hearts

and fired thirsty fantasies.

what they may lack

in perk they heft

in earned respect.

trust, today

if I offer

left OR right

in comfort, tear-absorbing

or for quenching

alternate blazes

I expect dignity

commensurate

with venerated

herstory.