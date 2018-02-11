Mammarian Herstory – Aurora Phoenix

Aurora Phoenix wows
remember those days of cocksure adolescence?
drawn on drawling
rowdy Maybelline insouciance
when we guzzled from the trough
of soured milk cooption.
we tugged clingy dress outrage
o’er demure plaid skirted unease
spouting misogynist invectives
in misbegotten self-defense
“suck my left tit!”
as if sacrificing the sanctity
of one safeguarded
the other from prying
eyes or sticky fingers.
how had the left
offended
to be lamb led
slaughter side?
as we harnessed
encephalitic fevers
hormone jittery fed
and strutted, teetering
in our stiletto’d nonchalance
incapable of appreciative
mirror self-study.
these mammaries
they have nourished
hungry babes
soothed broken hearts
and fired thirsty fantasies.
what they may lack
in perk they heft
in earned respect.
trust, today
if I offer
left OR right
in comfort, tear-absorbing
or for quenching
alternate blazes
I expect dignity
commensurate
with venerated
herstory.