Our parting was not such sweet sorrow
It was piercing pain
Sleepless nights
Wrenching sobs
Heartbreak playlists on Spotify
No comfort to be found
Lover and best friend both lost
In a stunningly abrupt
Goodbye
Blue was not the warmest color
As you packed our past and your jeans
In your suitcase
Before walking casually out our door
Her car waiting at the curb
“We can still be friends”
Your parting words
I don’t want to be friends
I want to be the ghost
That never lets you rest
The name it always hurts to say
The one you regret the rest of your
Damn long life
Because this pain has your
Name all over it
The parting gift I never asked for
And would like to return to sender