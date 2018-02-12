Murder in the thirst- Olde Punk

Olde Punk delivers
Murder in the thirst
There is always the murmuring first
Anticipation is just the worst
Do you not think?
No do not speak
Why we brave the waste
There is ever aught but dust
And folly, ever the tides rush
Close to our feet
I’m trapped in the past
And I know you are the last
Of the crimson knights of defeat
Feel my heart beat
In time with the rhythm of demise
I despise and deplore
Blood on the floor and all over
Your precious face
Oh angel of disgrace
Never are you more beautiful
Than with the fear of death
Perfuming your breath
And heavy with the knowledge
Of my damned divine curse
Shadow clouds over the moon
As dawn and dusk meet
Clasping hands over the finality
I embrace you lovingly
The taste of your blood on my tongue
I listen to the dearest murmur
That escapes…
