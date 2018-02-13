Girls for Satan (Re-devilized)

Murder Tramp Birthday

“We are nothing much but sin,” I said

as I kissed my best friend’s budding tit

under the blanket

where we were hiding from our parents

She said my mouth was burning

I said: “So let’s never be pure again”.

I once fell in love with a classmate.

I was going to confess my feelings,

when she turned to me and said

she wanted to talk to me about god.

I since then

remained

silent.

It was funny, back when

we were a bunch of chuckling preteens

we would sneak into the bathroom together,

pull out our pocket knives

and tie hands, chanting in dissonance

as we cut off our golden curls.

People say girlhood is full of glitter and carnage.

We would chew off the heads of boys who over-talked us

and let their blood water our throats,

nourish our unholy lust for revenge

we chewed bubblegum and…