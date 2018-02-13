SEPTA (After Month Absence)

braveandrecklessblog

ice cold Tuesday

reluctantly leave nest that gently cradles my soul

for gray city skylines of Philadelphia

today I travel to the young neurologist

who earnestly endeavors

to turn down volume of migraines

that crush my eggshell skull

I miss the armor of absent armadillo backpack

settled securely in my lap

creating comfortable distance

between me 

foreign bodies of strangers

crowded in shiny steel cars

speeding on thin subway rails

their destinations unknown

I wonder idly about their hopes, dreams

heartaches, passions

but keep my eyes carefully averted

it is bad commuter etiquette

to stare

 

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

