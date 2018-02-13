SEPTA (After Month Absence)

ice cold Tuesday
reluctantly leave nest that gently cradles my soul
for gray city skylines of Philadelphia
today I travel to the young neurologist
who earnestly endeavors
to turn down volume of migraines
that crush my eggshell skull
I miss the armor of absent armadillo backpack
settled securely in my lap
creating comfortable distance
between me
foreign bodies of strangers
crowded in shiny steel cars
speeding on thin subway rails
their destinations unknown
I wonder idly about their hopes, dreams
heartaches, passions
but keep my eyes carefully averted
it is bad commuter etiquette
to stare
