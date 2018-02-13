The Daily Song: Rescue You Johnnyswim

One of my favorite music discoveries in the last year is Johnnyswim, duo and life-partners Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez. Their voices together are lush and gorgeous and make me feel. The lyrics of Rescue You just knocked me out. Wow.
Rescue You
You know how to make me worry
And you love that I do it so well
You’ve always been in a hurry
To bring me down to your old hell
And I don’t know why I keep trying and trying again
Cause I know now I’m never really gonna win
My love can’t rescue you
Can’t make your mountains move
Won’t make your desert bloom
The way you want it to
My love can’t heal the scars
You carved on your own heart
My love can’t rescue you
The way you want it to
Not the way you want it to
You drew me up to your tower
Lured by the fame of your spell
A hero’s kiss with no power
Tried to bring you back to life and failed
And I don’t know why I keep trying and trying again
Oh I know now I’m, I’m never gonna win
My love can’t rescue you
Can’t make the mountains move
Won’t make your desert bloom
The way you want it to
My love can’t heal the scars
You carved on your own heart
My love can’t rescue you
The way you want it to
Not the way you want it to
I’ve given you a lifeline, given you time
Oh, but you rather sink than swim
You blame history, you blaming me
But you are your own worst enemy
Oh, I don’t know why I keep trying again
I know now I’m, I’m never gonna win
My love can’t rescue you
Can’t make the mountains move
Won’t make your desert bloom
The way you want it to
My love can’t heal the scars
That you carved on your own heart
My love can’t rescue you
The way you want it to
Not the way you want it to
Oh, not the way I, I want it to