The Daily Song: Rescue You Johnnyswim

One of my favorite music discoveries in the last year is Johnnyswim, duo and life-partners Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez.  Their voices together are lush and gorgeous and make me feel.  The lyrics of Rescue You just knocked me out. Wow.

 

Rescue You

Songwriters: Amanda Sudano Ramirez / Abner Pedro Ramirez / Natalie Hemby

You know how to make me worry

And you love that I do it so well

You’ve always been in a hurry

To bring me down to your old hell

And I don’t know why I keep trying and trying again

Cause I know now I’m never really gonna win

My love can’t rescue you

Can’t make your mountains move

Won’t make your desert bloom

The way you want it to

My love can’t heal the scars

You carved on your own heart

My love can’t rescue you

The way you want it to

Not the way you want it to

You drew me up to your tower

Lured by the fame of your spell

A hero’s kiss with no power

Tried to bring you back to life and failed

And I don’t know why I keep trying and trying again

Oh I know now I’m, I’m never gonna win

My love can’t rescue you

Can’t make the mountains move

Won’t make your desert bloom

The way you want it to

My love can’t heal the scars

You carved on your own heart

My love can’t rescue you

The way you want it to

Not the way you want it to

I’ve given you a lifeline, given you time

Oh, but you rather sink than swim

You blame history, you blaming me

But you are your own worst enemy

Oh, I don’t know why I keep trying again

I know now I’m, I’m never gonna win

My love can’t rescue you

Can’t make the mountains move

Won’t make your desert bloom

The way you want it to

My love can’t heal the scars

That you carved on your own heart

My love can’t rescue you

The way you want it to

Not the way you want it to

Oh, not the way I, I want it to

