Wolves (revisited)

This piece was was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.
It had been many years
Since the wolves
Had come and
Circled the house
Howling at her door
Voices insistent
Teeth sharp
Musk pungent
Coats winter thick and matted
She was not surprised
At their return
It was, after all,
The Full Wolf Moon
She shivered
Wrapping herself
In a worn blanket
Trying to block out
The mournful, insistent sound
Heart beating fast
She never knew if they were
Demanding retribution
Come to tear out her throat
Or inviting her to shrug off the last
Vestiges of her humanity
Run wild with the pack
Naked through the snowy night
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved