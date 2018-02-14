My Heart is a Mystery That Remains Unsolved (revisited)

How many hours of my life

have been spent

looking out moving windows?

Gazing out at sea’s horizon

feet planted

cool sand between bare toes

experiencing the vastness of it all?

Across the decades

so much time engaged

in trying to see beyond

searching for the hidden realms

signs of the divine

the secrets of my own heart

Fingertips brushing static electricity

edges of truth just beyond my reach

never quite able to grasp

the physics of stepping from here

to there

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved