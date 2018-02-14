My Heart is a Mystery That Remains Unsolved (revisited)

How many hours of my life
have been spent
looking out moving windows?
Gazing out at sea’s horizon
feet planted
cool sand between bare toes
experiencing the vastness of it all?
Across the decades
so much time engaged
in trying to see beyond
searching for the hidden realms
signs of the divine
the secrets of my own heart
Fingertips brushing static electricity
edges of truth just beyond my reach
never quite able to grasp
the physics of stepping from here
to there
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved