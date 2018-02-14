My Heart is a Mystery That Remains Unsolved (revisited)

braveandrecklessblog

How many hours of my life

have been spent

looking out moving windows?

Gazing out at sea’s horizon

feet planted

cool sand between bare toes

experiencing the vastness of it all?

Across the decades

so much time engaged

in trying to see beyond 

searching for the hidden realms

signs of the divine

the secrets of my own heart

Fingertips brushing static electricity

edges of truth just beyond my reach

never quite able to grasp

the physics of stepping from here

to there

 

© 2017  Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Revised © 2018  Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Published by braveandrecklessblog

I refuse to be invisible. I honor my voice. I write because I have to.

