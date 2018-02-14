Our Dissolving Omnibus (Pages to Pulp)- N. Ian McCarthy

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Had they, at that time, yet mined the rock salt from

the rich, wide ducts of your fugitive tears? In that far

afternoon, you sat curled around the rim of your ringed

fast food cup, dragging its lame hockey puck with its

tepid three inches of black ocean across the mournful,

textured tabletop—assembled with man-age mortar to

linger, disconsolate and amputated, five hundred years

past the white, mute February of the last human bone.

Where, then, to deposit the porous clay figures of our

talks? We spoke keen rondels, shaped to pry apart the

floor planks of passion and the pathology of degenerative

arthritic knee joints. In the vacant, beige tote that

is a dawn without thumbs, hunger gnaws, and similes,

out which French doors exit all the stories? And when

the unwinded flute of your face cannoned out the big

picture window, over the dishwater lake, sinking deep

into…