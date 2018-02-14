The Daily Song: History Matthew Mayfield

I am a little obsessed with Matthew Mayfield. There is something about his rawness and intensity that really resonates with me as a poet and as a woman. This is spare but endlessly haunting, achingly beautiful and so very, very human.

History

Matthew Mayfield

Never thought it would end up this way

Never thought it be true

I’ve always known that love is gambling

Just never thought I could loose on you

And how do I move now that you’ve moved on?

And how do I fight now that you’re long gone?

And how I dream now that you don’t believe?

Say goodbye, we’re history

Yhea we’re history

All the reasons I have faith in you

All the meaning behind

Every season that I spent with you

I never thought that you would cross the line

And how do you feel when you walk into the door?

And how do you look in the mirror anymore?

And how do you toss the idea of you and me?

Say goodbye, we’re history

Yhea we’re history

Mhmm…